Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) is Presima Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Presima Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 604,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 241,400 shares during the quarter. Equity LifeStyle Properties comprises about 5.6% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Presima Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $38,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at about $324,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 275,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,209,000 after purchasing an additional 749,526 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $61.65 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average is $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

