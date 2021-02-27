Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Purchased by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 414,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,415 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Trust of America comprises approximately 1.7% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $11,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTA stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

