Presima Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Presima Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the quarter. Corporate Office Properties Trust accounts for approximately 0.5% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Presima Inc. owned about 0.11% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 431,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,643,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 384,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $28.54.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

OFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.23.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

