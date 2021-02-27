HC Wainwright Increases Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Price Target to $115.00

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on REGI. Truist upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.14.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $77.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.11.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,692,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,191,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,068,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

