Zacks Investment Research Lowers Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spirit AeroSystems ended the fourth quarter of 2020 with both earnings and revenues missing their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. It is currently focusing on executing its supply-chain strategy and improving productivity. Defense aerospace market offers immense growth opportunities ahead for this stock. It completed acquisition of Bombardier’s aerostructures and aftermarket services businesses in October 2020, for a cash consideration of $275 million. It also outperformed the industry over the past six months. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has created significant uncertainty for Spirit AeroSystems, with the company witnessing poor quarterly delivery figures that might hurt its operational results, over the near future. Also, the fact that the Boeing 737 MAX jets are still being produced at lower rates is going to affect the company.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPR. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.35.

SPR opened at $42.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $58.44.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,743,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 61,033 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,680,000 after buying an additional 356,096 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

