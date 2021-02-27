Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Seagate Technology from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.70.

Shares of STX stock opened at $73.23 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $77.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $2,660,255.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,723,922 shares of company stock valued at $287,873,105. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after purchasing an additional 757,290 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 238.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $116,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,966,000 after purchasing an additional 384,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

