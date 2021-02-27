Piper Sandler Increases Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target to $143.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

XLRN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.36.

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $136.16 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $143.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.85 and its 200 day moving average is $114.73.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $1,253,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,690.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $5,534,593.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,425.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,622 shares of company stock worth $8,025,691. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,309,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,331,000 after acquiring an additional 114,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,254,000 after acquiring an additional 204,593 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,814,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,085,000 after acquiring an additional 30,102 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 8.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,929,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,307,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

