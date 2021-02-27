Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $50.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.86.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,565.14, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $79.46.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 491.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,785 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,776,000 after purchasing an additional 965,297 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 834,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,568,000 after acquiring an additional 534,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.