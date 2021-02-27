Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,305 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up about 1.1% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.53% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $28,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 604.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.61 and a 200 day moving average of $98.59. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $113.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.