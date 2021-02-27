Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) dropped 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.87. Approximately 2,634,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 4,817,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

WPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -187.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 9.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 208.7% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,082,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,635 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter valued at $996,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.