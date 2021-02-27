Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Down 5%

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) shares fell 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $328.84 and last traded at $333.50. 958,486 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 765,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $351.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.35.

Get Wix.com alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.12.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,220 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 32.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,357,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $600,770,000 after acquiring an additional 573,273 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after acquiring an additional 321,263 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the third quarter worth about $66,396,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 1,666.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,828,000 after acquiring an additional 210,706 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.