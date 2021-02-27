PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Stock Price Up 7%

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)’s stock price rose 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 219,323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 195,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

PHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PHX Minerals from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 78.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. Analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 309.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned perpetual ownership of 252,443 net mineral acres; leased 17,091 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,510 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 125 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

