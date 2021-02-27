Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.48 and last traded at $18.52. 16,299,427 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 772% from the average session volume of 1,868,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $286.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMBL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

