Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) traded up 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.37 and last traded at $85.78. 741,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 719,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.44.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 31.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 14.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter worth $212,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

