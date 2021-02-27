TokenPay (TPAY) Achieves Market Cap of $1.18 Million

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 56% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 27th. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for $0.0538 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $229,958.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TokenPay has traded up 24.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,326.45 or 0.99782138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00041962 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008255 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00105957 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003508 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,009,364 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

