D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KSU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.55.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $212.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $223.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.51.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

