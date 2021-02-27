D.B. Root & Company LLC Raises Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GGG. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 521.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $69.35 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Graco’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GGG. DA Davidson upped their target price on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

In related news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $500,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,816,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,496 shares of company stock worth $6,410,310. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

