D.B. Root & Company LLC Trims Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 191.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $33.81 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

