Zilliqa Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and $134.47 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00072900 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3,045.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.88 or 0.00297801 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,287,479,253 coins and its circulating supply is 10,996,012,100 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

