Observer (OBSR) Trading Down 17.5% This Week

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, Observer has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. Observer has a total market capitalization of $17.61 million and approximately $32.43 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00055402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.65 or 0.00722426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00029302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00035338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00041147 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

