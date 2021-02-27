Archer DAO Governance Token Market Cap Achieves $10.10 Million (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 27th. Over the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market cap of $10.10 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00002724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00050183 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002298 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000096 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Archer DAO Governance Token

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,889,615 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io . The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao

Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Archer DAO Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

