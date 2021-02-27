Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of FOE opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Ferro has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Analysts expect that Ferro will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at $13,275,085.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Ferro during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Ferro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

