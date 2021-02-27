$0.06 EPS Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.11. CalAmp reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.98 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 65,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $11.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

