Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 44,341 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,341 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 280.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11,235.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $45.46 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $45.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.