Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Cut by Brouwer & Janachowski LLC

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,183 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 30.5% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $173,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,893,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $349.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $352.68 and its 200 day moving average is $329.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

