Analysts Set Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Target Price at $390.89

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $390.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CP shares. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 247,497 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,713,241,000 after buying an additional 1,145,800 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,378,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,028,590,000 after acquiring an additional 42,157 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,198,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,108,736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,496 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,943,000 after acquiring an additional 335,309 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $356.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $356.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.14. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $379.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.7436 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

