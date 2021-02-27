Liberty Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,088 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 0.6% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,971,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,059,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,101,000 after buying an additional 733,301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,721,000 after buying an additional 429,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 755.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 470,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,953,000 after buying an additional 415,078 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $65.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.88.

