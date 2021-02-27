Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 19,689 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 5.7% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $11,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $87.73 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $91.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.99.

