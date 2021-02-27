Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT opened at $129.92 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $367.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.39.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $27,058,306.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,980,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,392,458.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,705,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,817,658. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

