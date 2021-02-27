Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 67,518 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 115.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,518 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $13,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 349,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,984,000. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,351,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,310,000 after acquiring an additional 155,675 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $109.15 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.04 and its 200-day moving average is $110.08.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.