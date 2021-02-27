Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nelnet had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.09%.

Shares of NNI stock opened at $72.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.70. Nelnet has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 68.18, a current ratio of 68.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

NNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nelnet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

