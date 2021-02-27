Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Raised to $199.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $199.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nevro has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.38.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $165.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nevro has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.26. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total transaction of $120,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $385,170. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,965,000 after acquiring an additional 238,308 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,232,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,428,000 after purchasing an additional 204,465 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 750,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,740,000 after purchasing an additional 63,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 7.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.