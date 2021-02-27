Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Posts Earnings Results

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%.

SGMO stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.97. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,391.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $132,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SGMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

