American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.18-4.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.24. American Water Works also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.18-4.28 EPS.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $141.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.32.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. Analysts predict that American Water Works will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on AWK shares. HSBC raised American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an overweight rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.10.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

