TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues Earnings Results

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $188.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:TRS opened at $33.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.80. TriMas has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.05.
About TriMas
