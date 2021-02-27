TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues Earnings Results

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $188.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $33.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.80. TriMas has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.05.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

