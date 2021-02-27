Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $56.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.38% from the stock’s current price.

JCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $56.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,053 shares of company stock worth $1,070,030 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 213,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

