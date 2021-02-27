WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at B. Riley

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WW International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on WW International in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on WW International from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98. WW International has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 305,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $9,382,884.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,917,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,917,184.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,376,440 shares of company stock worth $40,027,530 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WW International by 280.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of WW International by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of WW International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of WW International by 2,711.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

