Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

WBRBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wienerberger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

Shares of WBRBY stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. Wienerberger has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks that are used for load-bearing exterior and interior walls, as well as for non-load bearing partition walls or infills in reinforced concrete frame construction; and pavements for public areas, landscaping, and garden design.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.