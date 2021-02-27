Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cars.com Inc. operates an online automotive platform. The Company offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information. It also engaged in the sale of display advertising to national advertisers. Cars.com Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.18.

Shares of CARS opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $786.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cars.com has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $14.43.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. Analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

