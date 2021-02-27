Morgan Stanley Increases Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target to $74.00

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Donaldson stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day moving average is $53.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 97.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.