Source Capital, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1217 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.
SOR stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. Source Capital has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $42.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.84.
Source Capital Company Profile
