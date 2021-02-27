Source Capital, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1217 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

SOR stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. Source Capital has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $42.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.84.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

