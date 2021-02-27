Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $57.17 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.89 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.34.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.