ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

ESSA Bancorp has raised its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $15.71 on Friday. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 18.64%. Equities research analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ESSA Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

