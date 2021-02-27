Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $18.22 Million Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 252,518 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $18,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average is $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

