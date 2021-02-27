Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.32. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

