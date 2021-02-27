First Pacific Advisors LP Buys Shares of 7,540 VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,540 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VSE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,812,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in VSE by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 438,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after acquiring an additional 68,048 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in VSE by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 36,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 24,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of VSE by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 23,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

VSEC stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.56 million, a PE ratio of 385.64 and a beta of 1.64. VSE Co. has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $42.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on VSE in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

