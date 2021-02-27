Founders Financial Securities LLC Makes New Investment in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,363,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,084,000 after purchasing an additional 277,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 20.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,398 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,017,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,472,000 after purchasing an additional 171,784 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,064,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,944,000 after purchasing an additional 91,697 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 21.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,854,000 after purchasing an additional 686,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $90.16 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

