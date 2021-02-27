Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 395,958 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,595,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,958 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.41% of Owl Rock Capital worth $20,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 300,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 267,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation now owns 4,035,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,108,451,000 after purchasing an additional 113,133 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

ORCC has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owl Rock Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.