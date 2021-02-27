Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.25.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.86.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,229,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,568 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,080,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,868 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,917,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,615 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,247,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after purchasing an additional 513,776 shares during the period. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

