Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Raised to $119.00 at Desjardins

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RY. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.24.

NYSE:RY opened at $85.09 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The company has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,747,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 60,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,767,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,197,000 after purchasing an additional 361,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

